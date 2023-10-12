Why some millennials believe property investment is hot
Warren Buffett's quote about real estate holds true for millennials as well. Despite underperforming other investments, millennials are investing in real estate for regular income and rental yields. However, experts warn that real estate should not make up more than one-third of an investment portfolio, and equity-linked investments may offer better returns. Tax benefits and the option of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) can also be considered for asset allocation. Investors must be cautious and build a solid financial portfolio before investing in physical real estate.
The best time to buy real estate was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today. —Warren Buffett
