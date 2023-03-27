Why sovereign gold bonds are now an attractive bullion bet — explained

Sovereign gold bond scheme: Gold rate today is in uptrend after attaining uptrend in November 2022 on US inflation concerns and less hawkish US Fed in rate hike. Gold prices are up 13% in the last four months, both globally as well as in India). Domestically, it is up 28 per cent in the last two years (13 per cent CAGR) and 78 per cent in the last four years (15.5 per cent CAGR). The historical long term return of Indian gold is around 10 per cent per annum. Recent return in gold is higher than long term average and, therefore, mean reversion may lead to moderation (lower than long term average return of 10 per cent per annum) in return in the near term. While bullion experts are advising gold investors to continue buying on dips as outlook for gold is still positive, ICICI direct believes that Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) are the best way to take exposure in the precious yellow metal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}