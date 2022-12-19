Why ‘special situation’ funds have nothing special for investors

Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer of the fund house, explained how they find opportunities for this fund from sector changes such as growth in the chemical sector, which is aided by ‘China Plus One’ strategy. He also explained the strategy of finding value in a company-specific event, citing the example of an investment by the fund in a electrical company which demerged one of itsbusinessunits recently. He declined to name the firm, citing the fund’s policy. The fund is titled towards the large-cap segment and has 38 stocks in common with the Aditya Birla Flexi Cap Fund, which has also significantly invested in blue-chip companies. The 38 stocks constitute 76% of the portfolio of the Special Opportunities Fund.