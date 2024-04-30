Why Sumit Shukla of Axis Pension Fund prefers NPS Tier 2
Summary
- As per available data, MFs command over ₹55 trillion in assets and traditional NPS tier-1 funds have assets worth Rs1.75 trillion, while NPS tier-2 funds only have ₹5,435 crore under its hood.
There's no dearth of mutual fund (MF) advocates in the asset management space. However, Sumit Shukla, managing director and chief executive of Axis Pension fund, does not fit into that universe. Shukla has been eschewing MFs in favour of lesser-known investment products for his retirement kitty. His favourite is the tier-2 National Pension Scheme (NPS) funds.