Why Sumit Shukla has funds tied up in NPS tier-II, not MFs

Mint’s take

While NPS tier-II offers funds at a lower expense ratio and allows switches between fund managers and asset classes for free, it might not be able to offer the variety that mutual funds do. There is only one type of equity funds in the NPS structure and they are limited to the top 200 stocks. So risk takers might prefer other alternatives. But more importantly, it is unclear how tier-II funds are taxed at the time of redemption or when it is transferred to a tier-I account. It is advisable for people to wait for official confirmation on how tier-II funds will be taxed and then take an informed call. NPS tier-I, however, is a great value proposition from a retirement point of view due to its low costs, tax efficiency (60% tax free on retirement) and its potential to benefit from the compounding power of equity.