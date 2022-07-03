Why taxpayers need to take stock of their foreign assets now

For assessment year 2022-23, the accounting period has been replaced by the calendar year (ending 31 December 2021) for jurisdictions that follow the calendar year such as the US. This means all foreign assets held between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021 should be declared in this year’s ITR. So, say, you bought shares of X company, which is located outside India, in February 2022. You don’t need to report them in the current assessment year’s ITR though it was bought during the previous financial year. Information regarding X’s shares will have to be disclosed in assessment year 2023-24.