Why is telematic insurance not gaining popularity among car owners?3 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Telematics insurance involves the collection and analysis of personal data
Telematics insurance involves the collection and analysis of personal data
Telematics insurance is a type of auto insurance that uses technology to track and analyse driver behaviour, such as speed, braking, distance, and other driving patterns, in order to determine the risk of insuring a particular driver. Despite its potential benefits, including increased safety, lower insurance premiums, and more personalized coverage, telematics insurance has not yet gained widespread popularity among car owners in India. Let’s take a closer look at some of the reasons for this.