Why is telematic insurance not gaining popularity among car owners?

No clear tangible benefit to policyholder: While telematics insurance has the potential to reduce insurance premiums for safe drivers, not all insurers have the same way of interpreting and using telematics data. This means that since different insurance companies interpret and use telematics data in a non-standardized manner, there is no clear benefit that a policyholder can enjoy, regardless of their choice of insurance company. In India, no claim bonus (NCB) is arrived at based on claim behaviour, and in order to make telematics insurance a success, a tangible benefit like NCB will have to be established at an industry level. Only when the benefits of telematics insurance can be enjoyed across all or majority of insurers, can a tangible benefit be enjoyed.