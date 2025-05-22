Why that deluxe hospital room could cut your insurance cover by 50%
Aprajita Sharma 5 min read 22 May 2025, 12:27 PM IST
SummaryRoom rent limits in your health insurance policy can lead to massive deductions across your hospital bill—even if your sum insured is high. Mint breaks down how to avoid this pitfall.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Health insurance is meant to offer peace of mind—but a hidden clause called room rent limit can wipe out that comfort at the time of claim settlement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story