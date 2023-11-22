Why the central bank has increased risk weight for unsecured loans
For credit card receivables, banks will see a 150% risk weight (from 125%).
Spooked by the strong growth in unsecured loans to consumers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the cost of funds for banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), by increasing the risk weight of such loans. Currently at 100% risk weight, loans to consumers will see an increase to 125%, excluding loans for housing, education, vehicles and against gold.