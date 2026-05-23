Why the first crore feels slow, but the next comes faster – ‘8-4-3 rule’ of compounding explained

The biggest advantage in investing is not timing the market, but giving compounding enough time to work. The “8-4-3 rule” shows how patient investing for just 15 years can create magic to your portfolio.
Recently, FundsIndia released a report - Wealth Conversations - that provides interesting long-term investment insights on equity, debt, gold, real estate, asset allocation and diversification.
The “8-4-3 SIP rule” of compounding — a simple way to understand how wealth creation speeds up with time.
For example, if an investor puts in ₹70,000 every month and earns 12% annual returns, reaching the first ₹1.1 crore takes nearly 8 years. But the second ₹1.1 crore comes much faster — in about 4 years. After that, the pace becomes even quicker, with every additional ₹1.1 crore taking roughly 3 years or less.
By the later years, the portfolio starts growing rapidly almost on its own. In fact, by the 20th year, the investment adds nearly ₹1 crore every year.
This massive phenomenon occurs due to the power of compounding! In the early years, most of the portfolio value comes from fresh investments. But as time passes, returns begin contributing a much larger share than the actual invested amount.
For example, at ₹1.1 crore, nearly 60% comes from contributions and 40% from returns. By the time the portfolio reaches ₹11 crore, only 6% comes from contributions while 94% is driven purely by returns.
A recent FundsIndia report also points at a clear pattern showing that equity returns peaking around the 7th year, and following that the chances of strong positive chances improves significantly, while short-term volatility tends to smoothen out.
This offers an important insight for investors — equities tend to reveal their true wealth-creation potential only after staying invested for at least seven years. That period is the crucial point where compounding begins to work in favour of long-term investors.
FundsIndia released a report - Wealth Conversations - that provides interesting long-term investment insights on equity, debt, gold, real estate, asset allocation and diversification.
The report also notes that equity risks are temporary in nature, while recovery and wealth creation are driven by time in the market.
Despite these fluctuations, long-term holding periods have consistently rewarded investors. For example, if investors stay invested for across 5–20 year horizons, their equity portfolios have delivered double-digit returns.
Compounding works extremely slow at first, and then suddenly it picks up pace. The hardest part is staying invested long enough to cross the initial years — because that is when compounding truly starts doing the heavy lifting.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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