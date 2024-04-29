Why the newly launched SBI Card MILES credit card is not up to the mark
Summary
- Spends on a travel-focused card earn the cardholder rewards that can be converted into loyalty points of partner airlines or hotels, or can be used to book flights or hotels through the travel aggregator platform of the bank or card issuing company.
Last week, SBI Card launched a travel-focused credit card. The timing seemed to be just right. It is peak summer, with many people finalizing last minute getaway plans to cooler destinations. Yet, what does SBI Card MILES offer to its users and how does it compare with other such cards? Mint explores.