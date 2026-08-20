Why the simplest investment advice Is the hardest to follow

You’ve probably heard the advice: invest regularly, stay patient, don’t panic during market falls. It is simple and straightforward.
Yet when markets fall, many investors do the opposite. Consider the 2008-09 global financial crisis when broader indices fell by 60-65%. Equity mutual fund monthly flows swung from net inflows of ₹12,700 crore in January 2008 to net outflows of ₹2,100 crore in December 2009. Today, despite no major crash and markets delivering near-zero returns over the past two years, monthly equity mutual fund inflows have fallen nearly 30%, from ₹40,600 crore in June 2024 to ₹29,000 crore in June 2026.