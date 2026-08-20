Why the simplest investment advice Is the hardest to follow

Consider a market downturn. During the 2008 global financial crisis, the Sensex nosedived about 60% in less than 10 months! An investor who put ₹10 lakh into an index fund at the peak would have seen its value shrink to about ₹4 lakh. Similarly, during the covid crash, the Sensex witnessed a near 40% decline in just two months. As an investor, you don’t just see your portfolio fall; you see and feel fear. You see colleagues, friends, and conversations in WhatsApp groups hit the panic button, making it seem that selling is the only way to avoid losing everything. News headlines, ‘expert’ commentaries, and app notifications amplify uncertainty with questions such as "Is the worst yet to come?", "Should investors stay in cash?", and "How long will the market downturn last?" Investors wonder if buying now is an act of prudence or recklessness. They also begin analyzing their circumstances: ‘What if I lose my job?’, ‘What if someone in my family falls sick?’, ‘What if markets remain down when I need money?’