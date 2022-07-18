Why there is a need to promote impact investing

Take, for instance, a waste management company in Bangalore that is providing end-to-end waste management services for corporates, apartment complexes, institutions, communities and other bulk generating organizations and institutions. This is an example of a company working towards keeping the environment clean with responsible and sustainable waste management solutions, and at the same time generating revenue through its services. Similar is the case with a Mumbai-based courier company employing hearing impaired youth, and in the process not only creating employment opportunities for capable individuals but also leveraging opportunities in the logistics industry to generate profits. Impact investing is all about investments in such companies that are making a difference on-ground along with generating financial returns. The key is to bring an alignment between the planet, people and profits.

