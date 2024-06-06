Money
Why this 24-year-old trusted a fee-only adviser for financial guidance
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 06 Jun 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Summary
- Trusting a fee-only financial adviser ensures unbiased and personalized financial guidance, as commissions or product sales do not influence their advice
Young age is often associated with fun and frolic, while investments and financial planning are typically seen as the realm of married couples. Many young people, gripped by FOMO, focus on expensive gadgets, clothes, vacations and weekend parties. Investments rarely cross their minds when they start earning.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less