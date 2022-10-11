Why this Bengaluru techie shifted five homes in 6 years4 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 10:51 PM IST
- Neha Kumari says office location and traffic snarls prompted her to move so frequently
Neha Kumari, 29, recently rented a 3-BHK apartment in HSR-Layout locality in Bengaluru. She pays ₹45,000 rent for the apartment which she shares with her sister. This is the fifth time Kumari, a tech entrepreneur, has shifted her residence in the last six years in Bengaluru. That is because she either wished to be closer to her workplace, which changed whenever she switched jobs, or wanted better amenities.