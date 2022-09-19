Lessons from Stellar Wealth’s Gautam Baid on riding bull market

For example, the maximum amount of money that I’ve lost on a single stock ever is on Bandhan bank (not a stock recommendation). I fell prey to something that is called a ‘liking bias’. I read the story of its promoter, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, in a book and I was so enamoured by his diligence, sacrifice and hard work that I failed to separate the deteriorating economics of the business from the personality of the promoter at the helm. I could not take remedial measures in time to sell the stock when things were not going well for the company. By referring to these details in my journal, I avoid doing such mistakes again.

