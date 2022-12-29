Why this Mumbai-based RIA prefers to go with referrals

In a world where growth at all cost is the motto of most firms, Vivek Rege’s practice is somewhat counter-intuitive. Rege, the founder and CEO of VR Wealth AdvisorsPvtLtd has about 140 clients and roughly ₹600 crore of assets under advisory. However, he insists on growing his clientele only by word of mouth referrals by existing clients. “Clients need to be aligned to our process. There are people with crores of rupees and managing this money through multiple advisors. And some of them even ask me if I can manage a part of that money. They want me to show that I am better than the other guy, usually by taking riskier bets. I do not accept such mandates," he says.