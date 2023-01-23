Why this RIA prefers to serve clients from rural Maharashtra3 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Nitin Sawant caters to 140 families; small-town doctors in Pune and Sangli form the bulk of his clients
The son of a factory worker in Parel, Nitin Sawant is not your typical investment adviser. He does not focus on the richest 1% of India’s society. Instead, small-town doctors form the bulk of his clients.
