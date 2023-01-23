Why this RIA prefers to serve clients from rural Maharashtra

Having lived most of his life in rural Maharashtra, Sawant understands the psychology of small-town folks. “Chit funds and scams thrive in small towns. People mainly invest in real estate without understanding the costs. I asked a client what return he had got on a house that doubled its value in 10 years—the answer I got was 100%. There is no understanding of CAGR," he says. However, Sawant is not satisfied with a traditional RIA practice. “A single RIA can serve maybe 100-150 clients. To expand beyond this, a technology solution needs to be found. I have developed an app—OMS money which creates and executes financial plans. Advice is delivered through automation and virtually over video calls. It is in its early stages. I plan to raise money and scale it up," he says. Today, Sawant’s practice covers assets of around ₹90 crore. This comes to an average portfolio size of ₹64 lakh, far lower than what Mumbai-based RIAs generally manage. However, Sawant sees his clients as tomorrow’s wealth creators and is willing to ‘catch them early.’