Why under-priced group health insurance hurts policyholders
Shreeraj Deshpande 3 min read 05 Feb 2026, 09:26 am IST
Summary
Group policies dominate India’s health insurance market, but persistent under-pricing is weakening risk discipline and threatening the long-term sustainability of employee benefits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Group health insurance receives far less attention than retail health. Yet it is the backbone of India’s health insurance industry.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story