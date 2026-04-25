Why US Social Security payout will be delayed in May 2026? When will the payments come?

The US Social Security payout will be late for the month of May - no, nf any policy change or administrative delay, but simply because of the calendar for 2026.

When are Social Security payments sent? Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.

If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.

When will the payments come for May Since May 1 is on Friday, this pushes the second Wednesday for the first payment to May 13. And, the second and third payments of the month are also pushed back to May 20 and May 27.

May 13: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month

May 20: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month:

May 27: Birthdate between 1st and 10th of the month Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.

The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.

Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per Social Security Administration

Also Read | US Social Security Payments April 2026 schedule: Key dates for beneficiaries

Some beneficiaries sees income increase Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions - Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.