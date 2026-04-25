Why US Social Security payout will be delayed in May 2026? When will the payments come?

The US Social Security payout will be late for the month of May - no, nf any policy change or administrative delay, but simply because of the calendar for 2026.
Social Security benefits – mainly paid to recipients who are older or retired – are typically paid on Wednesdays.
If a recipient’s birthdate is between the first and 10th of the month, they are usually issued payments on the second Wednesday of the payment month, according to the Social Security Administration’s calendar. Recipients born between the 11th and 20th are paid on the third Wednesday, and those born after the 20th are paid on the fourth Wednesday.
Since May 1 is on Friday, this pushes the second Wednesday for the first payment to May 13. And, the second and third payments of the month are also pushed back to May 20 and May 27.
Social Security benefits are primarily designed for retirees and older adults. The Social Security Administration also provide support to people with limited income or resources, seniors aged 65 and above, individuals who are blind or have a qualifying disability and eligible children with disabilities.
The maximum monthly Social Security benefit varies significantly depending on retirement age. The highest possible benefit of $5,181 per month is available only to individuals who consistently earn at or above the taxable maximum income and who delay claiming until age 70.
Those who retire later in life have higher maximum benefits. For 2026, those who retired at 62 have a maximum benefit of $2,969, while those who wait until full retirement age (67) have a maximum benefit of $4,152, and those who retire at 70 have a maximum benefit of $5,181, as per Social Security Administration
Owing to a major rule change last year, some Social Security beneficiaries are seeing their incomes increase. In January 2025, the Social Security Fairness Act repealed two provisions - Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and Government Pension Offset (GPO), which had reduced or eliminated benefits for over 2.9 million public servants.
Now, some beneficiaries saw a increased by $360 per month on average. Others saw a monthly change of as much as $1,000, the Social Security Administration said.
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.
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