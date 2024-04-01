Why Utpal Sheth, Jhunjhunwala’s right-hand man, looks for gorillas
Summary
- Sheth explains how his philosophy Terminal Value Investing will guide Trust MF in its equity debut and beyond.
It is time that gives the long-term investor an advantage, says Utpal Sheth, CEO of Rare Enterprises— the Mumbai based private equity firm that manages assets of more than $1 billion. “I would say 80-90% of market participants are in it for less than a year. As an investor, if you have the conviction and courage to stick around for the long term, most of your competition automatically reduces." adds Sheth, noting that most people do not have the commitment for long-term investments.