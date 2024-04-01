Why Utpal Sheth, Jhunjhunwala’s right-hand man, looks for gorillas

According to Sheth the factors that contribute to TVI are megatrends (that lasts several decades), leadership attributes, and intangibles (like culture, brand, institutionalization, etc.). He gives the example of e-commerce giant Walmart in the 1980s and Amazon in the 2000s. “The leaders in the sector have the ability to capture most of the value created in the megatrend. Just like Amazon captured most of the value created in e-commerce in the 2000s. This plays out over a long period of time," he explains. “It is time that gives the long-term investor an advantage. I would say 80-90% of market participants are in it for less than a year." he says.