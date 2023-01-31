Why value factor is better than value investing

Value investing is a philosophy or a concept of buying stocks at a price lower than some reference point (call it inherent or intrinsic worth). Waiting for the blackfriday sale to buy that next pair of jeans is akin to value buying. Value factor, on the other hand, is a metric to measure and define the quantum of value present in that one stock relative to the other (read cross sectional – how much discount does Levi’s jeans has over Diesel).