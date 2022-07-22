Why Kredent InfoEdge’s Vivek Bajaj chooses momentum investing

Bajaj has been “super bullish" on equities. His investments comprise a core portfolio linked to value and growth investing and a momentum portfolio, also called satellite portfolio. “I go aggressive on momentum trading when the market is on an uptrend, that is when the Nifty is trading above 200-DMA (Day Moving Average)," says Bajaj. The share in momentum portfolio goes up to 70% at such times, while the rest 30% comprises the core portfolio of quality stocks in which Bajaj has systematic investment plans (SIPs). He books profits from its momentum portfolio and sits on cash when the market is on a downtrend. About 30% of his overall portfolio is cash in the current market scenario.