Why wealth management shouldn’t be reserved for the rich
Wealth management has long been the preserve of the ultra-rich, but the middle class needs it just as much—if not more. As India’s investing culture matures, expert financial planning could be the key to unlocking sustainable prosperity for all.
Wealth management has long been viewed as the domain of the rich and affluent. Whether in developed countries or developing ones like India, its tools and services—designed to grow and protect wealth—have traditionally been available only to high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs).