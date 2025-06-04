Why wealth management shouldn’t be reserved for the rich

Wealth management has long been viewed as the domain of the rich and affluent. Whether in developed countries or developing ones like India, its tools and services—designed to grow and protect wealth—have traditionally been available only to high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high net-worth individuals (UHNIs).

But why should that be the case? Why has such an important pillar of financial management remained out of reach for the average person?

To answer this, it helps to first understand what wealth management really means.

At its core, wealth management brings together various tools and expert services to help individuals preserve and grow their financial assets. It involves identifying financial goals, understanding risk profiles, choosing appropriate investment avenues, and implementing sound tax and estate planning strategies. For the wealthy, these are all considered essential. But what about the middle class? Do they really need these services too?

It’s a question that many don’t ask often enough. Yet the answer is clear: yes, they do.

The concept of wealth management can sometimes feel abstract or overly complex, but it boils down to a simple idea—making your money work for you. Successful investing should aim to outperform basic benchmarks like the Nifty 500, beat inflation, offer liquidity when needed, and stay diversified enough to reduce risk. These goals aren’t exclusive to the wealthy. In fact, they are arguably more important for people with limited disposable income, because every rupee needs to count.

While active income—from jobs, businesses, or professions—remains the primary source of earnings for most people, true financial security comes from building a reliable stream of passive income. The long-term goal, ideally, is for passive income to eventually outpace active income. That’s not something saving alone can accomplish; it requires investing, and more importantly, investing wisely.

Despite this, many in India still operate under the notion that saving—without investing—is enough. This belief is not just outdated; it’s harmful to long-term financial health. Smart investing requires an understanding of both individual goals and market options, as well as efficient tax and risk planning. And that’s where expert advisors can make a real difference.

Why middle-class investors still out

Even though a growing number of middle-class investors are discovering digital tools and structured investment plans, a large section continues to operate without any financial guidance. Why?

For one, investment decisions are still heavily influenced by informal sources—relatives, friends, colleagues. While these tips may come from a good place, they often lack structure. Goals, risk appetite, asset allocation—none of these crucial aspects are given due attention. The result is a patchwork of ad hoc decisions, rather than a portfolio built with intent.

Another barrier is access. Since the average ticket size of middle-class investments is smaller than that of HNIs, these clients don’t typically attract private bankers or wealth managers. There’s simply less incentive for traditional advisory firms to focus on them. Add to this a cultural preference for real estate and gold, and you have a demographic that remains under-invested in financial instruments that actually offer higher long-term returns.

But things are beginning to shift. The fundamentals of good investing have stood the test of time—and they are increasingly within reach. Equities, for example, have historically created substantial wealth over any reasonably long period. One basic principle continues to hold true: don’t invest in anything that doesn’t generate economic value.

Time in the market, not timing the market, is what truly matters. Trying to predict ups and downs is a fool’s errand, but staying invested over the long term nearly always pays off. Consider a ₹25,000 monthly SIP with a 10% annual step-up and 13% annual return. In 10 years, that corpus becomes ₹88.9 lakh. At 15 years, it’s ₹2.35 crore. At 20 years, it grows to ₹5.54 crore. That’s the power of compounding.

Of course, it’s not just about returns. Diversification and quality matter too. A balanced portfolio—across sectors and asset classes—can help investors sleep better at night while their money works for them. Periodic review is equally important to weed out underperforming assets.

And then there’s mindset. One of the most valuable lessons in investing is to buy when others are fearful—during corrections and downturns. These are the moments when high-quality assets become available at attractive prices. But even then, restraint is essential. Never invest all your funds in one go; no one can perfectly time the bottom.

The path to inclusive wealth creation

If India wants to build true financial inclusion, wealth management must be made accessible to the middle class—not just the elite. This means shedding outdated beliefs, consulting qualified experts, thinking seriously about long-term passive income, and conducting regular “wealth check-ups" just like we do for health. It means understanding that compounding is slow at first, and then sudden, and that starting early is everything.

Perhaps most importantly, it means recognising that sustainable wealth creation is not just a personal goal, but a national imperative. A middle class that invests wisely will drive not only its own security, but the broader prosperity of the nation.

Rohit Arora, co-founder, GreenEdge Associates LLP, and a mutual fund distributor.