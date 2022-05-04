Why Weekend Investing founder’s portfolio has 30% gold exposure

“Even if US dollar investors don’t get that much from diversifying into gold, Indian investors who have a depreciating currency will get these benefits. If you look at examples like Turkey or Russia, a single country and single currency portfolio, even of stocks, can do poorly," he pointed out. According to Jain, older investors should particularly tilt towards gold because of the ability of the precious metal to preserve wealth. “Age of the investor divided by two is a good thumb rule for people to follow," he said. Jain has not yet invested in international stocks or mutual funds investing outside India. However, he said that he expects to do so, especially once such portfolios are made available on Smallcase.

