Why WhiteOak Capital AMC CEO is gung-ho on real estate

Aashish Somaiyaa, chief executive officer (CEO), WhiteOak Capital AMC, is very gung-ho on real estate, with 50% of his investment portfolio in this asset class. However, that was not always the case. “This exposure was built from mid-2020 till mid-2021 and it was a counter-cyclical decision. In the last 10 years, real estate did very badly but it went through a big churn, consolidation, and under-investment and is set to change," said Somaiyaa during an interaction with Mint as part of our annual series Guru Portfolio.