Why withdrawal of money from your PF is fraught with challenges

Challenges in withdrawal

The most common reason for EPF withdrawal rejection is incomplete KYC. So, if details like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account details are not updated and verified, the application will be rejected. Another reason could be wrong bank account details, particularly if you have moved your . account from one bank to another. Sometimes, your employer may not verify your KYC details or there could be a mismatch between what you submit and what the EPFO has on its records. It’s also important to activate your UAN (universal account number, provided to a subscriber by the EPFO) and link it with Aadhaar. The UAN allows you to add any previous or new PF accounts to your current one.