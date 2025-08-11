Why women must build a ‘power fund’ early to secure their financial future
From career breaks to life transitions like marriage, divorce, and relocation, women face unique financial challenges. Starting an investment corpus early can be their strongest shield.
From over a decade in the financial planning profession, I have observed recurring patterns in investor behaviour, common money mistakes, spending habits, and ingrained money mindsets. One theme stands out above all: the tendency to delay investing, missing out on the long-term magic of compounding.