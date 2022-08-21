Why writing a Will is critical to estate planning3 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:09 PM IST
- The will should clearly mention how the assets will be distributed and to whom
Today, succession planning has become critical for people from all walks of life. Usually, one possesses movable financial assets in the form of cash lying in savings accounts or fixed deposits, or permitted amounts in foreign bank accounts; securities held in portfolio management services, mutual fund investments, bonds and other debt instruments, shares, etc. In addition, one may have immovable assets in the form of commercial, agricultural or industrial land, and residential units such as houses, apartments, etc .