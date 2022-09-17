Why you may not be able to log in to your demat account from 1 Oct

NSE in its circular said users should preferably use biometric authentication as one of the authentication factors along with the knowledge factor or possession factor. In cases where biometric authentication is not possible, users should use both knowledge and possession factors in addition to the user ID for 2FA. “In case of OTP, the same should be sent to clients through both email and SMS on their registered email ID and Mobile number," the circular said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}