Why you may not be able to log in to your demat account from 1 Oct

September 30 is the deadline for demat account holders to enable two-factor authentication to continue using their accounts. A circular released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in June said that customers should enable 2-factor authentication (2FA) using knowledge/ possession factor and biometric authentication.
Knowledge factor authentication is done with something that only the user knows, such as a password, while possession factor includes something that only the user has access to, such as a one-time password (OTP) or a token generated on an authenticator app. Biometric authentication, as the name suggests, uses fingerprint scanning, face recognition or voice recognition.
NSE in its circular said users should preferably use biometric authentication as one of the authentication factors along with the knowledge factor or possession factor. In cases where biometric authentication is not possible, users should use both knowledge and possession factors in addition to the user ID for 2FA. “In case of OTP, the same should be sent to clients through both email and SMS on their registered email ID and Mobile number," the circular said.
Informing its users, Zerodha on its website said “As per new exchange regulations (PDF), it is mandatory to enable TOTP (Time-based OTP) 2Factor login on your account before 30th Sep 2022, failing which, you will not be able to login to Kite." Kite is Zerodha’s trading platform.