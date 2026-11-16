Why you must avoid credit card minimum due trap: How paying just 5% of outstanding bill can keep you in debt for years

A credit card is a tool that offers its individual holders comfort, convenience and flexibility. Still, paying only the minimum amount due can turn a short-term cash-flow issue into a serious long-term debt burden and a financial complication.

Now, it is a given that paying the minimum due helps in avoiding late payment charges and keeps the account from being classified as overdue; even then, it does little to reduce the overall outstanding balance.

Generally, the minimum amount due is about 5% of the total outstanding balance, although the final calculations may vary slightly depending on the credit card-issuing financial institution.

What should not be overlooked is that the unpaid balance, regardless of the amount, continues to accrue interest, often at higher rates, while new transactions can further compound the overall debt burden.

Why paying only the minimum due can be expensive To better appreciate the possible consequences of paying only the minimum due and how this can be detrimental to an individual credit card holder's financial health, let us take a simple example.

Consider a cardholder with an outstanding credit card bill of ₹50,000. Now, if the minimum payment due, for example, is just 5%, then the immediate payment requirement is just ₹2,500.

Still, do note that the remaining amount, i.e., ₹47,500, does not completely vanish. It will continue to accrue finance charges, along with applicable taxes and other associated expenses, in accordance with the terms until the total amount is repaid.

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Such a situation, if not handled carefully, can create a condition in which a substantial portion of subsequent payments goes toward interest rather than reducing the principal. If the cardholder ignores this for longer and continues to make purchases without clearing prior dues, the outstanding balance can become increasingly difficult to manage.

Raj P. Narayanam, Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle, explains this in detail. “Paying only the minimum due keeps your account in good standing, but it is a short-term cushion, not a repayment plan. The best results come when the full outstanding balance is cleared each cycle, because you keep every reward you earn and pay no interest at all,” Narayanam said.

"A credit card works best as a convenience tool: spend within your budget and aim to clear the full outstanding balance by the due date. If you need more time, set a clear payoff schedule and avoid adding new spends to a rolling balance. As a credit card issuer, we encourage cardholders to treat the minimum due as a backup, not a habit,” he further added.

It may be noted that zagg.money is Zaggle's consumer payments and credit card platform.

How to avoid falling into the minimum due trap To prevent your overall financial well-being from eroding and ensure that your credit score and credit profile remain intact, credit card holders should pay their outstanding balance by the payment due date rather than treating the minimum due as their monthly repayment objective.

It is prudent to set up automatic debits and payment reminders to avoid missing deadlines and to ensure that the bill is always paid in full.

If repayment becomes difficult to manage, make sure you stop adding new expenses to the credit card, seek professional advice to resolve the situation in the best possible way, and prioritise clearing the existing balance. What should never be forgotten while using a credit card is that it should support your financial flexibility, not become a source of persistent debt.