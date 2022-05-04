Why you must opt for comprehensive health insurance

Let’s take the hypothetical case of Gupta, a 35-year-old employee with a renowned firm. Gupta faced a big predicament when his wife had to be hospitalized. He was asked to submit a copy of the health policy at the time of admission but realized that his group health plan had expired and his employer hadn’t renewed it. The employer told him that renewing a group health policy takes time and that he could seek reimbursement later on. Gupta was denied cashless facility and had to fall back on his savings for the hospital admission and other expenses.