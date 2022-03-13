As we approach the end of the financial year, you might want to check whether you have made the minimum investment required to keep certain savings and pension schemes active. Public Provident Fund (PPF), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), and National Pension Scheme (NPS) mandate a minimum investment every fiscal. Mint tells you what you may lose on defaulting and how to revive a dormant account.

PPF : The mandatory minimum investment required in PPF is ₹500 to keep it active. You need to write an application to the bank or post office with which the account was opened to revive it.

Along with the application, you need to pay ₹50 for each default year, ₹500 for all the years the account was defaulted, and ₹500 as the re-subscription fee for the year in which you revive the account.

While there’s no maximum contribution limit to PPF, you get a tax rebate and interest only up to ₹1.5 lakh per fiscal.

Until you don’t revive the account, you cannot take a loan against or make partial withdrawals on the PPF balance, allowed after three and five years, respectively. An outstanding balance in a discontinued account earns interest until maturity. Default accounts cannot be revived after maturity and if your account is discontinued at the time of maturity, you cannot extend the account further for the next five years.

NPS: NPS Tier I accounts need a minimum contribution of ₹1,000 per financial year, with no upper limit. There’s no minimum mandatory contribution for Tier II accounts. Defaulting will result in your Tier 1 account getting frozen. Account-holders who transact online can regularize it directly by paying a penalty of ₹100 along with ₹1,000 as arrear for each defaulted year. Offline account holders should write to their point-of-presence (POP) to initiate the process of unfreezing.

SSY: The parent/legal guardian needs to pay at least ₹250 to keep the SSY account active. Default carries ₹50 penalty per default year.

Not regularizing the account will not impact interest-earning and the balance will earn interest until maturity tenure of 21 years. Take note that since deposits in SSY are only allowed till 15 years, the account can only be revived before this.

