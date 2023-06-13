Why you should avoid filing tax returns before 15 June

Why you should avoid filing tax returns before 15 June1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Experts warn early birds filing income tax returns (ITRs) that their annual income statement (AIS) could be outdated. Data pertaining to tax deducted at source (TDS) and the statement of financial transactions (SFT) usually reach the government on 31 May and take 15 or more days to get updated. AIS contains information on almost all the financial transactions in a fiscal year and misreporting of any income or transaction included in the AIS will get you on the taxman?s radar.
The income tax department has opened its portal for individuals to file their taxes for the current assessment year (fiscal 2022-23) and the deadline to do so is 31 July. While it’s a good practice to file income tax returns (ITRs) early, experts have a warning for the early birds: your annual income statement (AIS) could be outdated.
