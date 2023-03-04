Why you should consider National Pension System (NPS) over other annuity scheme?

NPS scheme: The National Pension System (NPS) helps in creating a stable income source for every individual post-retirement. As retirement concerns many people, they look forward to securing their finances for their future. However, saving finances might not be enough to meet your desired investment goal. So you must invest in the best financial schemes that will help grow your wealth. Besides, it will reap the desired rewards when you grow old over time. According to tax and investment experts, NPS provided an affordable investment model among other annuity plans available in the market along with income tax benefits. apart from this, NPS is a Government of India-backed scheme that also ensures social security post-retirement.

