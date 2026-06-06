Why you should file your ITR before by the deadline: Top 3 benefits for taxpayers

Income tax return (ITR) filing season is currently underway and all tax return forms for financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) have been notified by the income tax department. However, many taxpayers tend to postpone filing until the last few days before the deadline.
Waiting until the last minute to file your ITR can lead to unnecessary stress, technical glitches on the income tax portal, increasing the chances of overlooking important details or furnishing incorrect information. Filing early gives taxpayers time to review their returns, rectify errors, and ensure all disclosures are made accurately. Here are three key reasons why submitting your ITR well before the due date can work in your favour.
If you miss filing ITR within the prescribed deadline, then you would have the option to file belated returns until 31 December 2026. However, filing after the due date comes at a cost.
If you submit your return after the deadline, you will be liable to pay interest at a rate of 1% per month or part of a month on the unpaid tax amount as per Section 234A of the income tax act. Here's how much late fee you may have to pay under Section 234F if you file ITR after the due date:
Hence, filing your return within the original deadline helps you avoid these extra charges and ensures smoother compliance with tax regulations.
As per the provisions of the income tax act, taxpayers who incur losses from stock market investments or business activities can carry forward those losses and adjust them against future income, thereby reducing the total tax liability.
These losses include loss on sale of capital assets like properties, stocks, mutual funds and also business losses.
However, this benefit is only available if you file your ITR within the due date. f you miss the deadline for ITR, you will not be able to carry forward the losses to the future periods. This is why filing on time is crucial.
Filing your ITR after the due date can have implications beyond penalties and late interest fee. Your ITR serves as an important financial document and is often used by banks, financial institutions and other such bodies to assess your financial credibility. When applying for a home loan, personal loan, education loan, or even a credit card, lenders may ask for copies of your ITRs from the past few years.
Your loan processing and approval might be affected because of delayed tax filing, since it indicates lack of financial discipline.
Additionally, ITRs may also be required as proof of income when applying for visas, particularly for countries that asses an applicant's ability to fund their travel and stay, such as the US and Japan. Delayed filing could create complications if you need these documents urgently for a visa application or other financial transactions.
Here are the deadlines by which taxpayers must file their income tax returns based on their income type:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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