Why you should file your ITR before by the deadline: Top 3 benefits for taxpayers

Income tax return (ITR) filing season is currently underway and all tax return forms for financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) have been notified by the income tax department. However, many taxpayers tend to postpone filing until the last few days before the deadline.

Waiting until the last minute to file your ITR can lead to unnecessary stress, technical glitches on the income tax portal, increasing the chances of overlooking important details or furnishing incorrect information. Filing early gives taxpayers time to review their returns, rectify errors, and ensure all disclosures are made accurately. Here are three key reasons why submitting your ITR well before the due date can work in your favour.

Filing belated returns comes with additional fee If you miss filing ITR within the prescribed deadline, then you would have the option to file belated returns until 31 December 2026. However, filing after the due date comes at a cost.

If you submit your return after the deadline, you will be liable to pay interest at a rate of 1% per month or part of a month on the unpaid tax amount as per Section 234A of the income tax act. Here's how much late fee you may have to pay under Section 234F if you file ITR after the due date:

₹ 5,000, if your total income exceeds ₹ 5 Lakh.

5,000, if your total income exceeds 5 Lakh. ₹ 1,000, if your total income is within ₹ 5 lakh Hence, filing your return within the original deadline helps you avoid these extra charges and ensures smoother compliance with tax regulations.

You won't be able to carry forward capital losses As per the provisions of the income tax act, taxpayers who incur losses from stock market investments or business activities can carry forward those losses and adjust them against future income, thereby reducing the total tax liability.

These losses include loss on sale of capital assets like properties, stocks, mutual funds and also business losses.

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However, this benefit is only available if you file your ITR within the due date. f you miss the deadline for ITR, you will not be able to carry forward the losses to the future periods. This is why filing on time is crucial.

You may lose your financial reputation Filing your ITR after the due date can have implications beyond penalties and late interest fee. Your ITR serves as an important financial document and is often used by banks, financial institutions and other such bodies to assess your financial credibility. When applying for a home loan, personal loan, education loan, or even a credit card, lenders may ask for copies of your ITRs from the past few years.

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Your loan processing and approval might be affected because of delayed tax filing, since it indicates lack of financial discipline.

Additionally, ITRs may also be required as proof of income when applying for visas, particularly for countries that asses an applicant's ability to fund their travel and stay, such as the US and Japan. Delayed filing could create complications if you need these documents urgently for a visa application or other financial transactions.

Deadlines for filing ITR for FY 2025-26 Here are the deadlines by which taxpayers must file their income tax returns based on their income type: