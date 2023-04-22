Why you should go for digital gold this Akshaya Tritiya on 22 April2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:31 AM IST
Digital gold is a relatively new way to purchase gold online. It’s an alternative to buying the yellow metal in its physical form
Buying gold on auspicious occasions like Akshaya Tritiya is a part of the Indian tradition. According to religious beliefs, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and good luck. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be marked on April 22. People buy all forms of gold ranging jewelry to digital gold. However, with changing times, and digitisation, investors are preferring digital gold.
