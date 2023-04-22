Why you should go for digital gold this Akshaya Tritiya on 22 April

What is digital gold?

Digital gold is a relatively new way to purchase gold online. It’s an alternative to buying the yellow metal in its physical form. Users can now purchase digital gold where an equivalent amount of that is kept as physical gold in an insured vault. The minimum amount one can buy is as low as one rupee. Customers can choose to sell the entire or a fraction of the gold at any given time at the current market rates. However, it is not regulated by any government body such as SEBI or RBI. The tax treatment on digital gold is the same as that applicable to gold