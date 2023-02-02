Why you should invest in small savings schemes
The maximum deposit limit for SCSS has been raised from ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh. And that for MIS has been increased from ₹4.5 lakh to ₹9 lakh for a single account and from ₹9 lakh to ₹15 lakh for a joint account.
The budget gave a big push to small savings schemes: The finance minister proposed to double the deposit limits for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Monthly Income Account Scheme (MIS) and also introduced a new small savings scheme—Mahila Samman Savings Certificate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×