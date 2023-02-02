Why you should invest in small savings schemes

In the case of the SCSS scheme, the account can be prematurely closed any time. If it is closed before one year of opening the account, no interest will be paid to the investor. So, if any interest is paid in the account prior to this, it will be recovered from the principal. If the account is closed before two years, an amount equal to 1.5% will be deducted from the principal. If the account is closed after two years but before five years, an amount equal to 1% will be deducted from the principal amount.