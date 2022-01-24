Why you should never buy insurance to save tax

You must also know that a life insurance policy requires a long-term financial commitment. What if your pay increases and you take a home loan three years after buying a life insurance policy? There are times when your section 80C limit can quickly get exhausted by employee provident fund (EPF) and home loans. In such cases, you will have to forcefully pay a hefty insurance premium every year despite knowing that you don’t require a policy to save tax anymore. Hence, you shouldn’t make a mistake this season by rushing to buy traditional life insurance that often doubles up as investment plans. “In the ideal scenario, you should separate the two needs. A term cover for life insurance and a mix of ELSS and provident fund for tax-saving investment almost always provides better coverage and investment returns at lower costs," said Shetty.