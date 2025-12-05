Why you should never share your credit card OTP over the phone

In the nation’s rapidly evolving digital payment ecosystems, one simple rule remains indispensable: never share your credit or debit card OTP with anyone over the phone or via text messages.
Financial institutions and banks have continued to warn their customers about the rising incidence of fraud. Cybercriminals are now deploying increasingly sophisticated and advanced techniques to extract vital information, such as one-time passwords (OTPs) and CVVs, to execute unauthorised transactions within seconds.
Scammers generally impersonate bank representatives, delivery agents, telecom staff, or even RBI officials to gain the victim's trust. Not only this, but they also create a false sense of urgency, claiming that the holder's credit card will be blocked if the pending clearance or debt payment is not made.
Furthermore, personal details are also extracted based on false KYC requirements, the completion of the documentation process, or the reversal of a recent payment. Once the OTP is shared, the fraudster instantly completes the transaction, which was never approved by the primary credit card holder. Thus causing serious financial damage.
All such factors must be taken into consideration. No personal information, such as credit card numbers, CVVs, OTPs or images of the card, should ever be shared with anyone on the phone or through text messages.
Financial transactions are completed online by connecting various forms of data. Your OTP in this regard is the final security layer that authorises credit card payments. Do keep in mind that even if scammers already know your credit card number or CVV, which can often be obtained from phishing or data leaks, they cannot complete a transaction without the OTP.
As digital payments continue to rise across the country, staying vigilant and safeguarding your OTP details is critical for protecting your financial identity.
