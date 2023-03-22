Why you should not mix insurance with investment while investing for girl child?

Answer: As a prudent personal financial principle one should never mix insurance and investment needs by buying single product to take care of both such needs. I would not advise you to buy any insurance plan as an investment option for your daughter’s education and marriage goals, as these insurance products are loaded with high irrecoverable charges. Just because a product has “child" word in its name does not mean that it is a suitable product for your child. Instead I would suggest you to buy adequate term life insurance, preferably online and invest in mutual funds through monthly SIPs in equity mutual funds. As far as the amount of life insurance cover needed for this purpose is concerned you will have to estimate your future goal value at the time of her education and marriage after taking into account inflation.