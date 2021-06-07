Why you should open a PPF for your minor child

To understand why consistency is essential, let's look at an example. Suppose you open a PPF account for your 10-year-old daughter. You start with a ₹500 monthly contribution, and then she continues with the same amount until she turns 60. If the average return is 7%, she will accumulate a corpus of ₹27,86,658. The investment tenure, in this case, will be 50 years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}