Why you should remain invested in large-caps now
India’s stock market is expected to grow in the long term albeit with some short-term volatility.
In 2023, we saw risk being disproportionately rewarded. India’s equity market had a photo finish in the previous calendar year, with the indices hitting all-time levels. In retrospect, the year belonged to the small & mid-cap stocks. The Nifty delivered 20% return during the calendar year and posted its eighth consecutive year of gains while on the Nifty Smallcap rallied 56% and the Nifty Midcap gained 47% during the same time. The rally was broad based, with three sector indices—Nifty Realty, PSE & CPSE —rising more than 50% during the previous calendar year. On the other hand, only a handful of sector indices belonging to the banking and financial services sector underperformed during the same time. The Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Bank index gained 12–14% in 2023.