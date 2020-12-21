Why you should report tax-exempt income while filing ITR

Dividend income received from domestic companies was also tax exempt till ₹10 lakh. “However, dividend income now is taxable in the hands of investors but till last financial year that is for the financial year 2019-20 (for which the last date for filing tax return is 31 December) dividend income from domestic companies were exempt from tax up to a certain limit," said Prakash Hegde, Bengaluru-based chartered accountant. Also, many taxpayers also get confused about dividends received from foreign companies. It is not exempt from tax and has to be disclosed under other income," Hegde added.