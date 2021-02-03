Why you shouldn’t forget to rebalance your emergency fund periodically

Covid-19 and its spread have made people realise the extreme uncertainty that the pandemic brought for all of us. Recognising the need for an emergency fund has never been more pertinent.

Having some kind of a financial cushion not only helps tide over tough times but also rewards you with peace of mind.

What is an emergency fund?

An emergency or contingency fund, as the name suggests, financially insulates you against most crises or unexpected expenses. The fund should be used to remedy issues that affect you and your family such as a medical scare, unavoidable household repairs, sudden loss of job or salary, or something that impacts the community at large such as wars, social unrest or even a pandemic, like the one we are in the middle of currently.

“Even though emergency funds are a priority, one should always remember that it is not a one-time affair, but needs to be revisited at least once a year," said Prateek Mehta, co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox.

So, when you rebalance your emergency fund, one of the most important things that you should keep in mind is - where to park your money. Experts generally suggest that you should try to keep your emergency funds liquid, that is, you can either put them in a savings bank account or ultra-short-term funds so that you are always in a position to cover unexpected expenses. This way you will be able to withdraw the money when you need it and without any delay. Also, make sure to check that you are not charged with any pre-withdrawal penalties because this can reduce your returns on investment at the time of withdrawing money.

Here are some of the important points you need to keep in mind while rebalancing your emergency fund periodically.

1. Making provision for sudden changes

An emergency fund is mainly created to cater to living expenses, usually for 6-12 months depending on the stage of life, when income suddenly stops. “Ideally, those in their 20s can plan for 6 months, and those in the latter stages of their careers should plan for 12 months. Living expenses are not static and keep changing. Hence make sure to consider these for your future emergency funds," said Mehta.

2. Rationalise provisions where you can instead insure them

If your emergency fund includes medical expenses or pay for minor car accidents/car repair costs, you need to rethink that allocation. These are expenses that can be covered via health and motor insurance respectively and then there is no need for you to put aside large sums for such eventualities. Thus, you should review your emergency fund to ensure that you are not over-allocating to expenses that can be covered via reasonably priced insurance policies.

3. Needs versus wants analysis

Re-evaluate your expenses and start cutting back, wherever necessary. Mehta said, “There is a lot you can trim in your utility bill and even in the grocery bill. This is not as easy as you get used to a certain kind of lifestyle. Your lifestyle expenses are what you spend on brand, entertainment and leisure travel, among other things. You don’t need to keep up with these expenses in case of an earning emergency, you just need to put a stop to this kind of spending."

